Pleasanton teen Hannah Yu is spreading the message, “adopt, don’t shop” to anyone in the market for a new furry friend.
The 16-year-old is so committed to her message she founded Pawse, a student-led nonprofit organization with multiple chapters across the state. Hannah partners with local animal shelters to support pet adoption, community awareness and education. She also hosts events that match animals in need with loving families.
“We encourage everyone to pause a moment, do research and discover a whole animal rescue community out there,” Hannah said. “A lot of people join our club because they want to interact with animals, but once they join, they learn a lot about the animal rescue community and why it’s important.”
Hannah’s family has fostered animals from Tri-Valley animal shelters since she was in elementary school. She said learning about the hundreds of shelter animals that are euthanized each year due to a lack of resources concerned her, and she wanted to do something to help.
“A lot of people don’t think about those animals when they see the cute puppy at the store, so that’s the main reason why animal rescue is important,” she said. “When you adopt a pet, you are saving a life, and that’s something you don’t get if you were to buy from a breeder or a puppy mill or a pet store.”
Sachi Patel attends Quarry Lane High School in Dublin with Hannah and serves as the vice president of Pawse. When she joined the club at its inception in 2020, she had no experience volunteering at animal rescues and knew very little about pet adoption. She said she loved animals and that was enough.
“There are so many individuals who have misconceptions about adopting that discourage them from engaging with animal rescue,” Sachi said. “Many individuals believe that rescue animals are damaged or traumatized, when in reality, the majority are sweet animals who are perfectly fine. A big part of Pawse's mission is to educate the community to clear negative stigmas and raise awareness about adoption.”
Sachi said she knows the club’s efforts to emphasize pet adoption has saved the lives of many at-risk animals.
Another reason Pawse offers to encourage families to adopt, not shop, is the cost effectiveness of adoption over purchasing a new puppy from a breeder or pet store. Many adoption agencies and pet rescues offer specials periodically, adopted pets come with their shots and are often already house-broken. A typical adoption costs less than $200, a bargain when compared to breeder prices that can reach into the thousands. Each pet adopted also frees up space and resources for other animals to be rescued.
As part of their mission to educate and raise awareness, last month Pawse members organized a fundraiser on behalf of Thulani Senior German Shepherd Rescue (TSGSR), an organization focused on rescuing senior and terminally ill German shepherds. TSGSR commits to covering medical expenses for the dogs’ lives, even after adoption. Hannah said her club members were moved and inspired by TSGSR’s mission and were able to raise approximately $200 for the nonprofit.
Pawse has also hosted educational webinars with the founder of rescue organization, Love and Second Chances, and with the directors of the Best Friends Animal Society Action Team. During the holidays last year, members organized a donation drive for East County Animal Shelter and Hayward Animal Shelter and collected over $1,000 worth of pet supplies.
The club is currently working on plans to host an adoption event in San Ramon in collaboration with Love and Second Chances.
For more information on Pawse, visit www.pawse.org or follow them on Instagram @pawseclub.