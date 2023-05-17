For those who struggle with physical or mental disabilities, independence can seem like an elusive dream. But for many, service dogs can help bridge the gap.
Nonprofit Canine Companions (CC) has offered service dogs to adults, children and veterans at no cost since its inception in 1975.
The national organization has chapters in all 50 states, with volunteers who care for breeders and raise puppies before sending them on to professional training.
Pleasanton resident Tina Mancebo fills the role of breeder caretaker, caring for golden retriever Yvette IV, and managing the care of her pregnancies and births.
“Yvette is from Washington State,” Mancebo said, noting the dog belongs to CC but lives with her full time. “Puppy raisers get puppies around seven or eight weeks old and keep the puppies for about 14 to 18 months and teach them about 30 commands. Then they go to one of our centers where we have trainers onsite, and the puppy starts what we call college or professional training in the hope they will graduate from the program and go to someone.”
Mancebo said Yvette was being trained in Santa Rosa when she was selected as a breeder. Canine Companions contacted Mancebo to see if she would be interested in caring for Yvette while she was bred up to five times before she turned 6. Mancebo agreed and has so far overseen Yvette give birth to two litters. A third is expected by the end of the month.
“The puppies will stay in my house until about seven or eight weeks, and then Santa Rosa will let me know it’s time to bring them up to campus and they will be evaluated by the veterinary staff and have their first full vaccinations.”
From there, puppies go to puppy raisers and the cycle starts again.
Mancebo began her work with CC as a puppy raiser, then transitioned to breeder caretaker. Once a breeder is retired, the dog is offered as a pet to the caretaker, who has first right of refusal. The organization has a long waitlist of people ready to take home animals that are retired or don’t finish training.
Once they finish training, dogs are placed to help with a variety of physical and mental disabilities, from veterans who have lost a limb to children with autism spectrum disorder to diabetics who need help tracking their blood sugar levels. CC also partners with Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael.
“If a dog seems like it would be better there, it will go,” said Mancebo. “They try to partner with different organizations so that the dogs are placed successfully. Because we invest so much into these puppies, we try to place them where they might find success. If the dog is really motivated by scent, we may have them go to another organization to do a job like early alert for diabetics or bomb sniffing.”
Some of the common things CC dogs are trained for is opening and closing doors, getting a bottle of water, picking up dropped items like keys or pens, checking rooms for a person with post traumatic stress disorder, or alerting deaf owners when someone rings the doorbell or says their name.
CC also trains facility dogs for professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings.
Michelle Kelsey and Sue Guzman are longtime volunteers and supporters of CC. The two women have raised 15 puppies since 2000 and recently became breeder caretakers. Kelsey also serves as a Puppy Pal Mentor.
“For first time puppy raisers, there’s a lot to learn,” said Kelsey. “So, we assign an experienced puppy raiser to the new folks as a mentor. So, in addition to the puppy we are raising, I do puppy mentoring.”
Guzeman serves as copresident of the CC San Francisco South Bay chapter and helps run the annual Putting for Pups Golf Tournament held each spring in conjunction with the CC San Francisco East Bay Chapter. The tournament, held this year on May 19, will have golf, an online auction, and plenty of opportunities to support Canine Companions with time and money. Guzeman said even though raising puppies is hard – and giving them up even harder – she can’t imagine not helping such a worthwhile organization.
“Early on, I was just a financial donor because I thought the idea of training a dog to help children and veterans and people with disabilities was such a fantastic idea,” she said. “When I got involved firsthand, it was just wonderful … we have placed over 7500 dogs with children, veterans and adults over the last 45 years. That is just a life changing service.”
For more information, or to volunteer or donate, visit www.canine.org. Details about the May 19 golf tournament can be found at www.canine.org/puttingforpups.