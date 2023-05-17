PLS-CANINES.jpg

Tina Mancebo, seen here with some of her charges, works for the Nonprofit Canine Companions (CC). The Pleasanton resident is a breeder caretaker for golden retrievers. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

For those who struggle with physical or mental disabilities, independence can seem like an elusive dream. But for many, service dogs can help bridge the gap.

Nonprofit Canine Companions (CC) has offered service dogs to adults, children and veterans at no cost since its inception in 1975.