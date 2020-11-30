Luke Vavuris, a member of Boy Scout Troop 975 in Livermore, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
Vavuris, the son of Rob and Nancy Vavuris, has been a Scout for 12 years, starting as a Tiger Cub when he was in kindergarten.
A 2020 graduate of Livermore High School, his Scouting career includes attending Camp Cherry Valley on Catalina Island and Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He also served as a den leader, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, troop guide, librarian, and summer camp chaplain.
For his Eagle Scout project, he designed and built a sandbox for the kindergarten and special-needs students at Marilyn Avenue Elementary School in Livermore.
Outside of Scouting, Vavuris enjoys kayaking and photography, played basketball and ran track in school, and was a volunteer at the East County Animal Shelter in Dublin. He plans to study communications and digital marketing in college.