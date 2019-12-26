Learn easy yoga postures and mindfulness techniques that can help manage stress.
Adults and teens can attend gentle yoga classes at the Livermore Public Library Civic Center on 1188 South Livermore Ave. Taught by local yoga instructor Madhavi Nadendla, gentle yoga classes are on the second and third Tuesdays of every month, 7:00 - 8:00 p.m.
All sessions are free and take place in the Storytime Room. Sessions comprise of yoga asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing techniques) and meditation.
The gentle yoga sessions are open to adults and teens only.
All participants must fill out a waiver. Teens under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by their parent or guardian. Waivers are available on the library’s website, www.livermorelibrary.net, or at the Civic Center Library
Youth Room information desk.
To get the most out of the yoga practice, participants are encouraged to come with an empty or a light stomach. Participants should wear loose-fitting clothing and bring their own yoga mat.The library can provide a mat to those who do not have one.
For questions or more information, call Paul Sevilla at 925-373-5573, or visit www.livermorelibrary.net.