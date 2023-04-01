Singer Maria Muldaur, best known for the 1973 hit single “Midnight at the Oasis,” and her Red Hot Bluesiana Band will perform at the Almost Famous Wine Lounge in Livermore on Friday, April 7.
Muldaur, then known as Maria D’Amato, began performing in the 1960s as a vocalist and fiddle player with the old-timey Jim Kweskin Jug Band during the era’s folk and blues revival. She married fellow band member Geoff Muldaur.
After the band broke up, the couple recorded two albums, “Pottery Pie” in 1968 and “Sweet Potatoes” in 1972, that mixed folk, blues, jazz, and gospel influences.
But the couple also divorced in 1972, and keeping her married name, Muldaur launched a solo career with a self-titled album in 1973 that included “Midnight at the Oasis.” She has released almost an album a year for the last five decades, with the latest, “Let’s Get Happy Together,” with Tuba Skinny in 2021.
Muldaur’s music has encompassed folk, blues, early jazz, gospel, country, and Rhythm & Blues.
Muldaur will appear at the Almost Famous Wine Lounge, 2271 S. Vasco Road, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $25.