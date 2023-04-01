Maria Muldaur

Singer Maria Muldaur, best known for the 1973 hit single “Midnight at the Oasis,” and her Red Hot Bluesiana Band will perform at the Almost Famous Wine Lounge in Livermore on Friday, April 7.

Muldaur, then known as Maria D’Amato, began performing in the 1960s as a vocalist and fiddle player with the old-timey Jim Kweskin Jug Band during the era’s folk and blues revival. She married fellow band member Geoff Muldaur.