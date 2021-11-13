Masonic Lodge #218 of Livermore
Photo courtesy of Masonic Lodge #218 of Livermore

The Masonic Lodge #218 of Livermore recently approved a $1,000 donation to go toward a local food bank, and the group is looking to partner with a grocery store or individuals willing to match the funds for a total of $2,000. The funds will go to Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore food bank. For more information, call AJ Macheavich at 916-936-9503.