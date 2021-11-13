The Masonic Lodge #218 of Livermore recently approved a $1,000 donation to go toward a local food bank, and the group is looking to partner with a grocery store or individuals willing to match the funds for a total of $2,000. The funds will go to Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore food bank. For more information, call AJ Macheavich at 916-936-9503.
Masonic Lodge #218 of Livermore Looking for Matching Funds
The U.S. Navy Sea Cadets Color Guard from Camp Parks in Dublin participated in the Tri-Valley Veterans Parade, Sunday, Nov. 7 in downtown Pleasanton. Crowds lined the parade path on Main Street welcoming participants during the annual event, …
