The Alameda County Fair received top awards from the Western Fairs Association and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions for innovation and excellence in competitive exhibits, agricultural programs and marketing for 2020.
Overall, IAFE recognized the fair with eight international awards. The fair took home nine WFA awards in its division, including four first-place honors.
Although there was not a traditional fair this year, award categories reflected the innovation and vehicle-based fun that was held throughout the year. Categories included Community Outreach, Drive-In Entertainment and Facility Beautification Projects, for which the fairgrounds received recognition for the remodel of the Palm Pavilion. The fair received awards in a variety of categories for competitive exhibits, innovative events, and social media campaigns. Additionally, the fair was recognized in the emergency response services category for its role as a base camp for Cal Fire during the SCU Lightning Complex Fire in August of 2020.
The Alameda County Fair received top honors in Virtual Fair and Community Contests and for budget-friendly tactics.
Both organizations sponsor annual awards programs to recognize outstanding achievement in specific areas and to share successful ideas and programs with other fairs.