More than 100 apprentices graduated from Associated Builders and Contractors of Northern California workforce training program in Livermore earlier this month.
“Training the workforce is one of ABC NorCal’s priorities to ensure safe working conditions and better communities,” stated
Sagit Woodbury, apprenticeship director for ABC NorCal, said the new apprentices, some fresh out of high school and others seeking a new career, leave the workforce training program with good-paying jobs, health benefits, and the skills and training the state urgently needs.
ABC NorCal was founded in 1976 in Concord, California. In moved to its current 26,000 square-foot facility in Livermore in 2008.
Among those present to honor the 111 graduates on March 6 were Livermore Mayor John Marchand and Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley.
Eric Elson of Livermore, was one of three graduates to receive Outstanding Performance awards.
“They are armed with the tools to build California and with the certified knowledge in their trade on how to get a job done safely,” said Michele Daugherty, president and CEO of ABC NorCal. “I’m sincerely heartened to see the pride in these trades professionals as they complete our rigorous, state and federally approved apprenticeship programs.”