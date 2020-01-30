The Amador Valley High School Avengineers made it to the quarter finals of the Tracy Triangle Vex Robotics Competition at Merrill F. West High School in Tracy, California, on Jan. 25, placing 14th in a field of 38 teams.
In Vex Robotics Competitions, students design and build robots to play against other teams in a game-based engineering challenge. Competitions are sponsored by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation. The next competition for Amador Valley High School will be Feb. 8th in Ceres, California.