Barbara Stanton poses with her winning entry, “Self Portrait on an Old Brush,” at the Livermore Art Association’s Spring Art Show. The Livermore Commission for the Arts supports the show and chooses seven winning artworks to display at Livermore City Hall. The artwork will be on display on the first floor of Livermore City Hall until May 10. (Photo courtesy of Craig Varden)
Barbara Stanton Wins Big with “Self Portrait on an Old Brush”
- Updated
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.
