Owen Mello, an incoming junior at Foothill High School, completed the requirements and passed the Board of Review on July 30, 2020, qualifying him for the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award attainable for youth in the Boy Scouts of America Program.
He resides in Pleasanton with his family. Due to Covid-19, his Court of Honor will be scheduled as a private celebration with family and a few close friends.
Owen is a member of Troop 941, which is chartered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298. He has been an assistant senior patrol leader, instructor, patrol leader and librarian for his troop.
His achievement is a remarkable testament to his hard work and dedication to scouting. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of scouts have earned the Eagle rank, which requires a lengthy review process after completion of numerous service requirements, leadership requirements and completion of merit badges.
For his Eagle Project, Owen built a large custom birdhouse for the Brookdale Alzheimer’s Care Facility in Danville in honor of his grandfather, Rick Graves, who was a former resident of the facility.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, a scout must be active in their troop, demonstrate leadership and earn 21 merit badges - including the areas of citizenship, camping, communications, cooking and lifesaving or emergency preparedness - as well as demonstrate that they live by the principles of the scout oath and the scout law. They must also plan, develop and provide leadership in a service project benefiting a religious institution, school or community group.
Anyone interested in joining any level of scouting can contact Twin Valley District Executive Matt Lindberg at matt.lindberg@scouting.org.