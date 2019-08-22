CityServe of the Tri-Valley, a nonprofit that supports for people in crisis through connection and coordination of resources in the Tri-Valley, has appointed Christine Beitsch-Bahmani as its new chief executive officer, effective Sept. 16.
Beitsch-Bahmani is the founding executive director of the Compassion Network office, which opened at the Fremont City Hall complex in 2007. For 12 years she built a platform of collaboration between the local churches of Fremont, Newark and Union City, and the 27 social service agencies housed inside the Fremont Family Resource Center.
In 2017, Beitsch-Bahmani earned a master of arts degree in leadership from William Jessup University. She has traveled abroad, working with refugees in Burma, prostitutes in Amsterdam and prisoners in Argentina. She taught English to monks in Thailand, built 53 homes for people in Mexico, and cared for hundreds of orphans in Zimbabwe.