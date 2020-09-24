DongHeon (Brian) Yi completed the requirements and passed the Board of Review in August, qualifying him for the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award attainable for youth in the Boy Scouts of America Program.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his Board of Review was done virtually. He resides in Pleasanton with his parents, SeoWoo (Sean) Yi and HyeKyung (Julia) Park. Due to Covid-19, his Court of Honor will be scheduled later.
Brian’s scouting was mostly as a member of Troop 949, sponsored by the Pleasanton 4th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has been a member of Troop 947 since last January.
Brian is in the 8th grade at Harvest Park Middle School. His interests include violin, TaeKwon Do (black belt), golf, debate and crafting. He has also participated in the robotics and Mathcounts clubs at school, as well as the orchestra.
Brian started in scouting in 2015 as a cub scout and earned the Arrow of Light award in 2018. He served as quartermaster and patrol leader in Troop 949 and is currently a patrol leader in Troop 947. He has volunteered in numerous community service activities, such as helping out at the library and Korean school, playing the violin and singing at convalescent homes, food drives and more.
For his Eagle Service Project, Brian renovated the Bee & Butterfly Garden at the Alviso Community Park. The park’s purpose is to give people an opportunity to see nature as it takes its course. The goal was to make it a unique and wonderful tourist attraction in Pleasanton.
He led a group of 43 people to execute the project, assigned team leaders to take on each group, and guided the overall success to remove hazards, replace the old planter boxes, and add new ones. He fundraised by washing neighbor’s and friend’s trash bins to cover the cost of the project.
Before the project, the area was an unknown place that not a lot of people knew about. His hope is that many people visit the Bee & Butterfly Garden and its activities there.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, a Scout must be active in their troop, demonstrate leadership, earn 21 merit badges including the areas of citizenship, camping, communications, cooking and lifesaving or emergency preparedness as well as demonstrate that they live by the principles of the Scout Oath and the Scout Law. They must also plan, develop and provide leadership in a service project benefiting a religious institution, school or community group.
Anyone interested in joining any level of Scouting can contact Twin Valley District Executive Matt Lindberg at matt.lindberg@scouting.org.