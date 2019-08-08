Drivers For Survivors (DFS), a nonprofit organization that provides free transportation service and supportive companionship from suspicious findings through completion of treatments, expanded its service area, once again, to East Alameda County on July 1, 2019.
More volunteer-companion drivers are needed in Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton.
Sign up to be a Volunteer Companion Driver. They rely on volunteers to drive clients to and from oncology-related appointments, while, providing supportive and caring companionship at a most challenging time. Drivers are only required to meet a minimum of providing one ride every three months of their choosing.
DFS was launched December 2012, by a cancer survivor, Sherry Higgs. In February 2010, Sherry Higgs was diagnosed with a rare and potentially life-threatening breast cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC). Her survivorship has given her the desire to be an agent of change, which has set her on a mission to assist cancer patients. This passion has led to the creation of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable public organization, Drivers For Survivors. Sherry’s story and the evolution of this growing nonprofit has caught the attention of media coverage throughout the bay area.
Drivers For Survivors has entered its seventh year of operations. Volunteer-Companion drivers have supported more than five-hundred cancer patients with deep needs going through treatment and has provided close to nineteen thousand rides!
The program is funded by the Alameda County Transportation Commission, through Measure B and Measure BB tax dollars; Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5310 , Eden Health District, charitable individuals, organizations, and businesses within the communities they serve and beyond.
If interested in volunteering, sign up at http://driversforsurvivors.org/volunteers or email us at volunteer@driversforsurvivors.org. Website: http://driversforsurvivors.org/. Monetary donations: http://driversforsurvivors.org/donate/.
For further questions, please call (510) 579-0535.