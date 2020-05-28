Elijah Hunt, a Dublin High School senior and member of Boy Scout Troop 905, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Hunt has been a member of Troop 905, sponsored by St. Raymond Catholic Church, since 2013. He was senior patrol leader and attended the National Advanced Youth Leadership Training in New Mexico in 2019.
For his Eagle Scout project, he planned, directed and supervised the construction of a pergola for the Dublin San Ramon Services District rose garden area. His Court of Honor has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt, the son of Kevin and Grace Hunt, will enter the Navy Submarine Nuclear Power Training Program in the fall, following in the footsteps of his father, who retired from the Navy.