Rishi Saindane, a member of BSA Troop 904 in Dublin, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting.
Saindane, the son of Kiran and Deepali Saindane of Dublin, received his Eagle badge at a Court of Honor in August.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Rishi Saindane, a member of BSA Troop 904 in Dublin, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting.
Saindane, the son of Kiran and Deepali Saindane of Dublin, received his Eagle badge at a Court of Honor in August.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a service project benefiting a religious institution, school, or community group.
For his project, Saindane, a junior at Dublin High School led a team of volunteers in building two redwood picnic tables at Sycamore Grove Regional Park in Livermore to replace old PVC-pipe benches that were no longer usable.
In addition to Scouting, Saindane is a member of the DECA program at Dublin High School and has wrestled competitively for seven years. He also received a Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
Troop 904 is sponsored by John Knox Presbyterian Church in Dublin.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A Super Blue Moon rises over the valley as seen from Sunrise Park in Dublin on Wednesday, Aug. 30. A Blue Moon is the term used when a full moon occurs twice in a single month. Super Moons look about 14% larger than regular moons due to their…