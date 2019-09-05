Blake Kenney, a Troop 908 Boy Scout and Amador High freshman, is an avid reader, and he knows the comfort and distraction books can bring. Blake wanted to share his love for reading with his greater community, so for his Eagle Project he organized and supervised the collection of around 360 children’s and teen’s books to be gifted to the young people who visit SHC – VC’s two Urgent Care facilities either as patients or as family members of patients. He got the community so excited about his project that he was also able to collect $495 in monetary donations, which will be used to purchase more books when the need arises.
“We’re so grateful that Blake chose SHC – VC Urgent Care as the recipient of his charitable work,” said Anita Petagara, Clinical Manager of SHC – VC Urgent Care. “Having books available to our pediatric patients provides a level of comfort during what can be a scary experience. The team looks forward to being able to provide these books to children in our care. It is youth like Blake that help to make our community a better place, and we are so happy to have met him.”
Earlier this summer, Blake and his team of volunteers distributed door-hangers in three Pleasanton neighborhoods, asking the community for donations of new books to benefit the SHC – VC Urgent Care, and Blake was overwhelmed with the response! He had included his photo and email address on the door-hangers, resulting in many appreciative messages from eager donors. In fact, even after the designated weekend for collection, the monetary donations and requests for book pickups kept coming.
Once the books were collected, Blake supervised his team while they sorted the books and placed a label in each one that reads, “You may take this book home. Donated by Blake Kenney, Eagle Scout Project, 2019, Troop 908.” They then packaged the books and brought them to SHC – VC’s Dublin Urgent Care, where the books were received with joy and appreciation by Anita Petagara, Clinical Manager of SHC – VC Urgent Care; Ryann DeGraff, Executive Director of Operations at SHC – VC; and Shaké Sulikyan, Executive Director of ValleyCare Charitable Foundation.