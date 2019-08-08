The Bay East Association of REALTORS® Foundation recently awarded scholarships in the amounts of $1,500 to $2,000 to area students attending colleges and universities in the Fall of 2019.
Nearly 200 scholarship applications were received from students residing in the East Bay. The following scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and community involvement:
Meraf Amare,UC Irvine; Kristen Chan, UCLA; Ellen Ebbers, Morgan State University; Zalma Gallardo, UC Berkeley; Tatum Hal, Claremont McKenna College; Zuhair Imaduddin, Cornell University; Stanley Jiang, Boston University; Calvin Kamson, Vanderbilt University; Michael McKinley, Brigham Young University; Samantha Smithies, UCLA; Nicolette Trucc, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo; Sara Tsai, UC Berkeley; Ryan Walton, UCLA; Nathan Wilson, UC Berkeley; Wesley Wong, Yale University; and Judy Yu, UC Santa Cruz