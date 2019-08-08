Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll spring term 2019 have been announced by Oregon State University. Students on the Honor Roll included:
Dublin: 3.5 or Better: Callan M. Jackman, Sophomore, Psychology; Alison M. Jones, Senior, Computer Science.
Livermore: Straight-A Average: Michael G. Branco-Katcher, Junior, Pre-Nuclear Engineering. 3.5 or Better: Dominic J. Giuliano, Sophomore, Pre-Bioengineering; Melissa I. Nunes, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science.
Pleasanton: Straight-A Average: Kamryn J. Brown, Senior, Public Health; Kelley E. Dixon, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Shannon Y. Gray, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Emily K. Meier, Senior, Biology. 3.5 or Better: Lacy M. Dagen, Senior, Sociology; Owen T. Markley, Junior, Pre-Computer Science; Sebastian G. Perry, Junior, Kinesiology; Zachary J. Pinard, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Olivia L. Smith, Senior, Ecological Engineering. Julia A. Wilcox, Junior, Kinesiology.
The University of Utah congratulates 8,465 students who recieved their academic degrees on May 2, 2019. The following local students earned degrees:
David Ostler of Pleasanton, CA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology
Hannah Bagot of Pleasanton, CA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion and Education
Rachael Morley of Pleasanton, CA, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy Josh Paul of Pleasanton, CA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics
Benjamin Morgan from Livermore is one of 190 student-athletes selected to the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Academic All-Conference team for the winter and spring seasons. This was announced on Thursday, July 18. He graduated from Carthage College on May 26, 2019. The formal send-off was held in the Field House of the N. E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.
Roger Williams University announced that Emeline Young, of Livermore, CA, graduated with a M.S. in Historic Preservation in May as part of the Class of 2019.