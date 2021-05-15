Papageorge Graduates Community College
Matthew Papageorge, from Pleasanton, has graduated from Tallahassee (Florida) Community College.
Willis Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Brayden Willis, of Pleasanton, has been initiated into the academic honor society, Phi Kappa Phi, while attending Berea College, a private liberal arts college in Berea, Kentucky.
Mola Receives Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship
Arthur Mola, Jr., a senior at Livermore High School who plans to study architecture at New York University, has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Tracy Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Mola received the Chantay M. Murray memorial scholarship awarded in honor of deceased chapter members.
The sorority also awarded $2,000 general scholarships to Tracy seniors Leah Richardson and Daivid Akomah, who attend Kimball High School and West High School, respectively.
Richardson will attend Alabama State University, a Historically Black College, where she plans to study health and business administration. Akomah will attend San Jose State University to study computer science.
Delta Sigma Theta is a national historically black sorority. The chapter’s general scholarships are open to graduating seniors of African American descent in its nine-city service area.
Pleasanton Students Graduate from Ole Miss
Two students from Pleasanton received degrees this spring from the University of Mississippi.
Jack Ryan Moroney received a bachelor’s degree business administration; Tate William Alley received a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Brandt Completes Diesel Technology Program
Parker William Brandt, of Livermore, has received a certificate in diesel technology from West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, Kentucky.
Herberth Named Phi Beta Kappa
Cassidy Herberth, of Livermore, was named to Phi Beta Kappa at Lake Forest College. Phi Beta Kappa is an honor society that recognizes academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. Herberth is majoring in psychology, with minors in gender, sexuality, and women’s studies and Spanish. Lake Forest is a private liberal arts college in Lake Forest, Illinois.