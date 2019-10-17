At the Rotary Club of Livermore meeting on October 9, the Rotary Club of Livermore and Livermore Educational Foundation awarded $12,800 in in the first round of mini-grants to teachers and community groups.
Rotary funded 25 grants for a total of $7,200. David Darlington represented the Livermore Valley Education Foundation, which contributed $4,800 in matching grants for school-related projects. The School District funded eight of the submitted projects.
One of the school grants was to Granada High School, for the Freshman In Transition (FIT) program, which supports students’ adjustment to high school academically, socially and culturally, to purchase spirit wear for outstanding students in the program.
One community-group grant went to Asbury United Methodist Church for the Bus Ticket Drive for the Homeless, which provides bus tickets for the homeless and other community members struggling with poverty who have no way of getting to medical appointments or services, including hot meals, laundry and shower facilities, and shelter from the cold and rain. This grant will be used exclusively for the purchase of bus tickets for service organizations that help the homeless, such as Livermore Homeless Refuge, Open Heart Kitchen, Axis Community Health, and Tri-Valley Haven.
Thanks to contributions and corporate sponsorships, the Rotary Club of Livermore and Livermore Educational Foundation plan to continue awarding these mini-grants in the future. mini-grant applications are due by the first Wednesday in December and March.
Visit livermore-rotary.org/forms.