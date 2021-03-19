Nine members of the Distributed Education Clubs of America (DECA) program at Foothill High School in Pleasanton qualified for the worldwide student organization’s International Career Development Conference after placing among the top five in both written and roleplaying competitions last week at the DECA state conference.
Emma Lin, a sophomore, finished first in Quick Serve Restaurant Management, a roleplay competition.
Also advancing to the international conference, to be held virtually in April, were Kate Clifford in Marketing Communications, Mirra Kannappan in Hotel and Lodging Management, Kelsey Lem in Food Marketing, Annalise Mui in Integrated Marketing Communications, Vishnu Nair in Entrepreneurship, Anushri Roy in both Integrated Marketing Communications and Retail Merchandising, and Jason Yu and Michael Zong in both Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making and International Business Plan.
All were role play competitions, except for Integrated Marketing and International Business Plan.
The team of Nair, Yu and Zong also advanced to the international conference for their 12th place finish in the DECA Stock Market Game for the Western Region, as did another Foothill student, Dylan Chidambaram, who finished 17th as a one-person team. The Stock Markey Game is an online simulation with participants managing a $100,000 portfolio.
A total of 29 Foothill DECA members competed in the virtual state competitions, bringing home 83 awards. More than 900 students participated from across the state.