Two-dozen students from Foothill High School in Pleasanton finished third or better in 27 categories last month at the DECA Northern California Career Development Conference in San Ramon, California
Overall, 72 Foothill students tested their knowledge in rigorous, industry-validated exams on Friday, Jan. 27, followed by written presentations and role-playing on Saturday. They finished with a record 69 awards.
More than 1,500 students from various schools from the Northern California DECA region participated in a variety of real-life business scenarios that tested practical and theoretical skills involving marketing, business management and administration, hospitality, and tourism. The conference also allowed DECA students to network with professionals in many business fields.
DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is an international association of high school and college students and teachers. The High School Division includes 215,000 members in 3,375 schools.
Prior to the Northern California Career Development Conference, DECA students prepared for months, according to Angela Chen, director of training for the Foothill DECA. “Our members are not only hard-working and passionate about DECA, but have so much potential,” Chen said.
The next challenge for the Foothill DECA students will be the DECA State Career Development Conference in Santa Clara, California, Feb. 28-March 2. Foothill DECA is seeking volunteers and donations to support their attendance at the state conference. For more information, email foothilldeca@gmail.com.
Foothill DECA members to finish 1st through 3rd were:
Trinity Chang, Business Services Marketing, 1st
Kylie Maeda, Apparel and Accessories Marketing, 1st
Jacob Bolano, Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making, 1st
David Xue, Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making, 1st; Integrated Marketing Campaign Event, 1st
Angela Chen, Human Resource Management, 1st
Vishnu Nair, Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan, 1st
Ian Yoon, Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan, 1st
Mirra Kannappan, Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making, 1st
Parul Datta, Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making, 1st
Anushka Purohit, Principles of Finance, 1st
Kelsey Lem, Integrated Marketing Campaign Service, 1st
Dayeon Jeong, Integrated Marketing Campaign Service, 1st;
Food Service Marketing, 1st
Kelsey Lem, Food Service Marketing, 2nd
Potkin Basseer, Marketing Management Team Decision Making, 2nd
John Morse, Marketing Management Team Decision Making, 2nd
Fariba Rahman, Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making, 2nd
Shaam Ranganathan, Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making, 2nd
Karthik Vetrivalen, Automotive Service, 2nd
Eric Colin, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling Event, 2nd
Emma Lin, Integrated Marketing Campaign Event, 2nd
Jackson Gurule, Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan, 3rd
Raghav Thondikulam, Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan, 3rd
Cory Zhao, Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan, 3rd
Jesse Goodman, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making, 3rd
Emma Swadley, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making, 3rd