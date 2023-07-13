PLS-105 PARTY SA.jpg

Former Livermore resident Mary D. Benitez marked her 105th birthday with family and friends on June 23 in Camarillo, California. Mary’s six living children, Raymond, Mary, Jim, Sara, David, Sallie and a few grandchildren, gathered to celebrate Mary. She is the last of a family of nine siblings and was born in Utopia, Texas on a ranch where they grew their own fruits and vegetables, as well as raised cattle, pigs and chickens. Mary keeps herself busy with sewing, embroidering, puzzles and continuing to attend Golden Circle.