Former Livermore resident Mary D. Benitez marked her 105th birthday with family and friends on June 23 in Camarillo, California. Mary’s six living children, Raymond, Mary, Jim, Sara, David, Sallie and a few grandchildren, gathered to celebrate Mary. She is the last of a family of nine siblings and was born in Utopia, Texas on a ranch where they grew their own fruits and vegetables, as well as raised cattle, pigs and chickens. Mary keeps herself busy with sewing, embroidering, puzzles and continuing to attend Golden Circle.
featured
Former Livermore Resident Mary D. Benitez Marks 105th birthday
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Updated
Firefighters from the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the V&E Club on First Street in Livermore, Friday, July 7. No injuries were reported. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: What Happened in Season 1?
- County attorney calls on Abbott, Patrick to prioritize border security in next special session
- ‘Cruel Summer’ Stars Pick Their Favorite 2000s Pop Culture Moments (VIDEO)
- Hawley, Missouri lawmakers pledge toxic waste cleanup, compensation for exposure
- SAG-AFTRA Is Officially on Strike, Actors to Halt Work Indefinitely
- Smart Money: Nerdy Guide to Brokerage Fees, Investment Advisors
- Affirmative Action Ruling Could Impact Minority Scholarships
- Republicans raise questions after White House cocaine probe leads to no arrests