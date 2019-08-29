The Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) will celebrate its 35th anniversary at their Thursday, September 12 meeting. Visitors are welcome. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Alisal School in Pleasanton.
The evening’s program will feature a narrated slide show and an exhibit that showcases LAVGC’s highlights. Of particular note, LAVGC partnered with the City of Pleasanton to provide the Sensory Garden next to the Senior Center, and partnered with the City of Livermore to care for the Hansen Park Rose Garden.
Another new, highly popular project is SeedShare. The club provides 1000 packets of free seeds each month to the public at the libraries in Pleasanton and Livermore. The seeds are gleaned from members’ gardens and packaged in small packets.
The vision shared by six women in 1984 has grown into an active 200-member garden club. Monthly club meetings present speakers with in-depth information on garden-related topics. Additionally, members participate in any of the club’s Community Service projects: Arbor Day, Camp Arroyo Children’s Organic Garden, Eden Garden, Hansen Park Rose Garden, Sensory Garden, Seed Share, Penny Pines Plantations or the Plant Sale.
Also available to members are a number of Special Interest programs: tours, edible gardening, Floral Design, Fourth Monday Lunch Bunch, Member Garden Share and Tomato Tasting.
The Garden Club meets the second Thursday of each month, September through June, at 7:00 p.m. at Alisal School. Their October meeting will feature Mark Whittman, a long-time environmental activist who will speak on “Creating Living Soil.”
To learn more, visit www.lavgc.org.