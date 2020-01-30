Granada High School student Regina Molitoris will move on to the third round of the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Pro gram after finishing first in the 10th District competition held Jan. 25 in San Leandro. Amador Valley High School student Nora Youn finished second.
The Tenth District of California Department of the American Legion covers Alameda County and the East Bay as far north as Albany. The Area 2 third-round competition will be held in Pacifica on Sunday, Feb. 23th.
The annual oratorical competition focuses on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution. The topic for the second round was the 12th Amendment, which changed the way members of the Electoral College cast their votes. Originally, members of the Electoral College cast two votes each. The candidate who received the most votes became president, while the second-place candidate became vice president. Under the 12th Amendment, the Electoral College members cast separate votes for president and vice president.
Winners from the six American Legion areas in California will compete for the state American Legion championship at the Norton Air Force Base Museum in San Bernardino on Feb. 29. The state winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship and will move on to the national competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a chance to win a $20,000 scholarship. Molitoris received $250 for her first-place finish in the district competition, while Youn received $150 for finishing second.
The American Legion has been sponsoring youth oratorical contests for more than 75 years.