Regina Molitoris, a junior at Granada High School in Livermore, took first place in the American Legion Oratorical Contest for Bay Area Legion posts held Feb. 21 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Martinez.
In addition to receiving $500.00, Molitoris will represent Livermore American Legion Post 47 and Area 2 at the state finals to be held March 7 in Clovis, California.
Speakers were asked to address the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, which limits presidents to two terms in office, while emphasizing the duties and obligations of citizenship.