Born in Utopia, Texas on June 23, 1918, Mary has seen a lot of changes in this world. She amazes her family with the way she adjusts and continues to stay positive and alert. The Livermore resident has eight kids; three girls and five boys; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren, with another one to arrive in August, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
According to her family, Mary is a true believer of "Worrying about tomorrow’s troubles, only takes away today’s peace." She believes in working hard and staying busy. She's thankful for each day she has been blessed with, and her family believes this has kept her healthy and strong.
She has attended Golden Circle for 19 years. Recently, her best friend, Leona Brush, managed to get the ladies from Golden Circle together and surprised her with a birthday cake and a sweet celebration. She was completely taken by surprise and is still talking about it with a big smile. She has made some wonderful memories and will continue to make even more. The family is so proud of her and hope they can live a long and healthy life like she has.