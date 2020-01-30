Local Students Graduate Azusa Pacific
Three students from Livermore were among those who graduated during winter commencement ceremonies last month at Azusa Pacific University. Receiving their degrees were Casey Kim, Christopher Nannini, and Sarah Swanson. Azusa Pacific is a private Christian university in Azusa, California.
Keller Named to Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic
Livermore student Ryan Keller was named to the Dean's List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute's for the Fall 2019 semester. Kelly, a member of the class of 2021, is majoring in mechanical engineering. Worcester Polytechnic Institute Worcester Polytechnic Institute is a private university in Worcester, Massachusetts, focusing on instruction and research in the technical arts and applied sciences.
Elisabeth Balicanta Named to Dean's List At Siena College
Elisabeth Balicanta, of Pleasanton, was named to the Dean's List at Siena College for the Fall 2019 semester. Siena is a private Franciscan liberal arts college in Loudonville, New York.
Local Students Named To President's List At Clemson
Two Pleasanton students were named to the Fall 2019 President's List at Clemson University in South Carolina. James V. Angst, majoring in Industrial Engineering, and Amanda Lynn McKenzie, majoring in Marketing, were among those who posted a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Fan Named to Hamilton College Dean's List
Bryce Fan, of Pleasanton, has been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the Fall 2019 semester. Fan, a senior majoring in Chinese and government, is a graduate of Foothill High School in Santa Ana, California. Hamilton is a private liberal arts college in Clinton, New York.
Anna Stoll Graduates Summa Cum Laude
Anna Stoll, of Dublin, graduated summa cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in December with a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration/accounting. The University of New Hampshire is a state university in Durham, New Hampshire. To be recognized as summa cum laude, students must achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or higher.
Faulkner Named to the University of Iowa's Dean's List
Shannon Faulkner, of Dublin, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Iowa for the Fall 2019 semester. Faulkner is majoring in accounting at Iowa’s Tippie College of Business.
Costello Earns Spot On Susquehanna Dean's List
Lena Costello, of Dublin, was named to the Susquehanna University Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester. Costello, a music performance (vocal) and theatre major, is a graduate of Holy Names High School in Oakland, California.
Susquehanna University is a private, liberal arts university in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.
Kairan Gu Named to Dean's List at Lehigh University
Kairan Gu, of Pleasanton, was named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University for the Fall 2019 semester. Lehigh is a private research university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.