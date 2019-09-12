Livermore author Ann Parker is among 21 authors who comprise the first group of inductees into the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame. The official induction took place on Sept. 14 in Denver.
The Hall of Fame was created to honor and promote the works of outstanding published authors from all genres and generations who have a vibrant connection to Colorado to ensure their legacies won’t be lost. It includes Madeleine Albright, former U.S. Secretary of State and Ambassador to the United Nations, and suspense novelist Stephen King.
"As a native Californian who has strong family ties to Colorado and its past, I have always felt that Colorado is 'the place of my heart,'” said Parker. “Having my fiction recognized and acknowledged this way is an incredible honor. I'm thrilled to be included in the list with such outstanding writers, including Margaret Coel and Sybil Downing, who both encouraged me as I was getting started on my fiction-writing journey just about two decades ago."
Ann Parker, a longtime resident of Livermore, is the author of the Silver Rush historical mystery series. Her series includes six novels, primarily set in the 1880s mountain town of Leadville, Colorado. Her books have won multiple awards, and her series was chosen as the “Booksellers Favorite” by the Mountains and Plains Independent Bookseller Association. Book awards include the Colorado Book Award, WILLA Literary Award, the Colorado Independent Publishers (CIPA) EVVY Award, and Bruce Alexander Historical Mystery Award. Finalist awards include the Macavity Historical Novel Award, Agatha Best Historical Mystery Award, ForeWord Indies Award, Spur Award, the Sarton Women’s Book Award, and others. Parker's books have been the “Recommended Read” of Colorado Country Life Magazine, and the “Favorite Read” of True West Magazine.
Authors of diverse backgrounds, from pioneers to politicians and educators to entrepreneurs, are inducted into the Hall of Fame during a gala event held in every odd-numbered year.
To learn more, visit www.coloradoauthorshalloffame.org, or ww.annparker.net.