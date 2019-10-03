Cadet Eric Beal, currently serving as the Cadet Commander of the Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156 in Livermore, has earned the Amelia Earhart Award.
Only three percent of the 22,000 Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide earn the Amelia Earhart Award. The award is given to cadets who have completed the first 11 achievements of the cadet program. Cadets must pass a comprehensive exam covering aerospace topics and leadership theory, complete staff duty reports, mentor other cadets in aerospace training, pass a physical fitness exam, and lead moral leadership discussions.
The award is named in honor of the pilot who lost her life while attempting to be the first woman to circumnavigate the globe.
In addition, Civil Air Patrol First Lieutenant Nikolay Zherebnenkov was honored with Civil Air Patrol's California Wing Historian of the Year. This makes him the first member of the new Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156 in Livermore to be awarded a prestigious “Of The Year Award” by the California Wing of Civil Air Patrol.
