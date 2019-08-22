Croce Elementary School students returned to campus on Monday to see newly painted planter boxes. The addition will give students at the kindergarten through fifth grade school an opportunity to work in the gardens and enjoy nature.
Junior Girl Scouts from Troop 33482 and 31177 worked together to complete the project this summer. Their efforts to plan and execute the beautification project earned the Bronze Award, the highest honor that can be achieved at this level of scouting. Each girl spent more than 20 hours to complete the community project.