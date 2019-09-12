Livermore girls (pictured L to R) Claire McGinnis on Limerick, Avery Aluzzi on Midnight Musing, and Izabelle Gnovel on Miss Ebony, competed in the California Dressage Society Junior Championships of Northern California on July 26-28 in Rancho Murieta. The girls supported each other as a team with trainer Gina Duran of Topline Training.
Avery earned the show's highest junior score of the day on July 26. In total for the day, the girls brought in two firsts, three seconds, two thirds, and one fourth place.
The championship tests on July 27 and 28 resulted in more success. In the 15-18 age group, Claire won Champion title (first place) at Training Level, and Reserve Champion title (second place) at First Level. In the 14 and under age group, Izabelle won Champion title (first place) at First Level and third place at Training Level. Avery won sixth place at Training Level.