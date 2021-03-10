Isaac Yee, a seventh grader at Mendenhall Middle School, won the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s spelling bee for seventh and eighth graders, held virtually last month, after seven rounds by correctly spelling the word “nihilism.”
Meanwhile, the judges declared a four-way tie in the fourth through sixth grade competition after four students survived 12 rounds of competition. Sharing the title were sixth graders Lily Feng and Brayden Kreitzman from East Avenue Middle School and Anaya Menon from Mendenhall, and fifth grader Mahathi Kamalanathan from Altamont Creek Elementary School.
Yee outspelled 18 competitors, while 31 students participated in the spelling bee for younger students.