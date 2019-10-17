Morgan Laughlin, 20, of Livermore was crowned Miss Rodeo California 2020 on Oct. 6, after a five-day pageant. The pageant was held in conjunction with the California Circuit Finals Rodeo, and had a total of five contestants. The competition included the following categories: Horsemanship, Speech, Modeling, Personal & Horsemanship Interviews, Test, Raffle Ticket Sales, Photogenic, and Personality & Appearance.
Along with the title of Miss Rodeo California 2020, Morgan was the winner of the personality category. As the newly-crowned state rodeo queen, Laughlin received a $2,500 educational scholarship, a buckle, saddle, the use of the HW Hunter Ram of the West pickup truck for a year, the use of the Golden West horse trailer for a year, perpetual chaps, perpetual crown, and other various awards.
Laughlin has also been awarded the opportunity to represent California in the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant is held in December each year in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Miss Rodeo California continues to exemplify and promote the vast western culture that exists throughout our great state,” said Pageant Director Brittney Phillips. “I wholeheartedly admire women of such class and poise. As I grew up, Miss Rodeo California was always an icon for not only class and poise, but independence, horsemanship and knowledge. Being Miss Rodeo California, you make the jump from representing one community to communities scattered in every nook of our state. The kind of experience gained through an opportunity of this magnitude is, in fact, unlike any other.”
Laughlin is the daughter of Steve and Denise Laughlin. Her roots run deep in Livermore, home of the World’s Fastest Rodeo. Coming from a six-generation rodeo family, the sport of rodeo has been a part of her life from a very young age. Morgan enjoys riding Reining Cow Horses, running barrels, and working cows with her family. She loves God, her country, and the sport of rodeo. She recently completed her certification as a Phlebotomy Technician. She will continue her education to earn her Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Nursing to become a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse.
Morgan proudly represents the Livermore Rodeo as their 2019 Queen, and she said she feels blessed to have the opportunity to hold the title of Miss Rodeo California 2020.
“I’m so proud of all of the contestants. I’m constantly in awe of how they carry themselves and the hard work they all put in to compete at a state level pageant,” said Miss Rodeo California National Director Markie Battaglia. “Every one of the young ladies have a passion for rodeo, are educated and show a level of professionalism that is very impressive. It’s truly an honor to know them.”
The ideal Miss Rodeo California is a young lady who strives to promote the State of California and the sport of professional rodeo. In doing so she endeavors to promote the western way of life with its strong morals and values. She enjoys travel and has a sincere interest in garnering educational experiences that will assist in laying a solid foundation for her future, and she is an excellent speaker.
“Our focus more than ever has been increased scholarships. This year and every year forward each of our contestants will walk away with an educational scholarship,” said Phillips. “In addition, we recognize the need for resources to better educate and support our local California pageants. We fully intend on establishing guidelines to provide a lifeline for aspiring rodeo queen pageants, pageant directors and contestants. 2020 will be a year of not only a new decade, but broadening horizons. I look forward to working with Morgan and watching her year unfold.”