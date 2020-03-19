Zoey Bost, a senior at Livermore High School, was awarded top honors at the Rotary Area 4 Richard D. King Annual Youth Speech Contest in Pleasanton on March 6.
In his five-minute presentations, Bost spoke of personal and social obstacles overcome with help from Rotary programs and the many ways “Rotary Connects the World,” the theme for this year’s competition. The contest was held at Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton.
Bost received a cash awards of $200, will move on to regional-level competition later this month for an opportunity to become of one of four finalists to compete for district honors against students representing clubs from throughout Alameda, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, and a $1,000 prize, at Rotary District 5170’s Training Assembly in April.
Other local competitors included Miraya Choudhury from Granada High School in Livermore, Hannah Hart from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, Shrey Raj from Dublin High School, and Julia Zwaan from Foothill High School in Pleasanton.
The speech contest is designed to help emerging student leaders recognize the importance of effective public speaking. It is named for Richard D. King, a past governor of District 5170 and past president of the 1.2 million-member Rotary International.