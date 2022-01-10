Jason Cruz, a member of Troop 924 in Livermore, has achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest in the Scouts BSA program.
Cruz, a junior in the biotechnology university pathway program at Granada High School, has been in the scouting program since the first grade. According to the Boy Scouts of America, only about 4% of all scouts reach the rank of Eagle.
Eagle Scouts must earn a total of at least 21 merit badges and Cruz earned 52. They must also complete a community service project. For his Eagle project, Cruz planned and led a group of volunteers in constructing and delivering 25 new, reusable dog beds for Jelly’s Place, a no-kill animal shelter in San Pablo.
Cruz was elected into scouting’s national honor society, the Order of the Arrow, in 2017 and served as a lodge officer for the San Francisco Bay Area for three years. He also planned and led a group of scouts at Camp Pupukea on Oahu in 2018, where he earned the Hawaiiana Award and helped to raise the flag on the USS Missouri at Pearl Harbor.
In 2019, he trekked over 80 miles and crested Mt. Baldy, the highest peak in the wilderness backcountry of Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Earlier this year, he attended the high adventure Sea Base on St. Thomas US Virgin Islands, where he served as crew chief for the Antillean.
Cruz plans to pursue a career in genetic engineering with an emphasis in marine and zoo biology.