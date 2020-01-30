Monica Joglekar, of Livermore, was among the student leaders who organized the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's first Lunar New Year's celebration, held on Jan. 22. The students who organized the celebration are members of the college’s Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association and South Asian Society.
The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat, began on Jan 25 and will end on Feb. 11, 2021, when the Year of the Ox begins. The celebration provided an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to sample traditional Chinese food, take part in activities showcasing Lunar New Year customs and traditions, and view a digital presentation of celebratory performances from different cultures.
Geisinger is a private medical school associated with the Geisinger Health System in Pennsylvania.