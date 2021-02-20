Identical twins Eli and Ben Nuddleman, members of Boy Scout Troop 999 in Livermore, were both awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Feb. 2.
The brothers have been involved in scouting since the first grade.
They also backpacked the Philmont Scout Ranch high-adventure base in New Mexico together and paddled across the Northern Tier, the Scouts’ high-adventure canoe base encompassing the Boundary Waters between Minnesota and Canada.
However, each went his own way for their Eagle projects.
For his project, Eli refurbished one bench and built three new benches for Livermore High School’s athletics field. Both Eli and Ben, now seniors, played football at Livermore and Eli said he wanted to do something for the school and his coaches.
For his project, Ben built two trellises for Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livermore. Holy Cross Lutheran is the chartering organization for Troop 999 and Ben said he wanted to give back to the church for supporting the troop.