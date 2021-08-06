Jack Salcedo, a member of Boy Scout Troop 939 in Livermore, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
Salcedo is the son of Michael and Amparo Salcedo and attends Granada High School.
Eagle is the highest rank in the Scouts BSA program. To receive the Eagle award, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.
For his Eagle project, Salcedo worked with the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District on its native American education program.
He enlisted the help of other Scouts to craft 30 youth-sized versions of an ancient hunting tool known as an atlatl and 60 four-foot darts using turkey feathers collected locally.
Previously, the park district program only had two adult-sized atlatls for school demonstrations. But ranger Dawn Soles said the smaller atlatls allow for a more hands-on experience. “They have made a huge impact with fun and learning had by all,” Soles said.
Since joining Troop 939, Salcedo has served as a patrol leader, librarian, quartermaster, assistant senior patrol leader, and senior patrol leader. In 2019, he spent 10-days backpacking more than 100 miles at the Philmont National Scout Ranch in Northern New Mexico. He has also volunteered with the Knights of Columbus in collecting food for the needy during the holiday season.