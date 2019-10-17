The Livermore Knights of Columbus hosted the first-ever East Bay Spanish Language Knighthood Degree Ceremony on Oct. 5 at the St. Charles Borromeo Hall. A Spanish language degree team, led by Enrique Quinonez, travelled to Livermore from Sacramento for the occasion.
Four men from the East Bay’s Hispanic Community proudly received the coveted Knighthood Degree: Juan Favela and Jose Solano from Livermore, Christian Montoya from Oakland, and Isais Vasquez from Pittsburg. Spanish-speaking members of the Livermore Knights played key roles in the ceremony.
The Knights of Columbus are reaching out to the Hispanic Communities throughout North America and particularly in Livermore where the region’s first Hispanic Round Table was formed in 2017 by then Grand Knight, CAPT Tom McCaffrey, USN (Ret). Currently 59 Hispanic members are part of the Livermore Council and that number is growing rapidly due to the warm fraternal spirit and active programs of the local Round Table which is led by Irving Garcia and Ricardo Garcia.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization devoted to works of charity. They raise funds through various community events and donate the net proceeds to worthy causes, mostly in Livermore and the Tri-Valley region.