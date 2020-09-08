Maile, Shelby and Claudia from Livermore Girl Scout Troop 33482 recently completed their Silver Award project amid the current pandemic.
Before the shelter-in-place orders in March, the girls were working closely together collaborating, creating, and planning a Helping Cart for Christensen Middle School. This cart would be a supplemental cart of activities for those students visiting the office or just needing alternative downtime. The portable cart included coloring supplies, writing tools, solitary games, sensory toys and resource material to help create a relaxing environment.
When the pandemic occurred, it paused their working process; however, they did not stop connecting with one another. The girls continued to work remotely and communicate on-line.
While keeping their distance, they gathered their donations, assembled and filled the cart, and proudly presented it to administrators at Christensen Middle School at the end of August. Although there are no students currently on the school campus, they are confident it will be used and enjoyed upon the return of students.
Congratulations on completing your Silver Award Project!