Samir Ramanathan, a member of Boy Scout Troop 924, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Scouting.
Troop 924, sponsored by American Legion Post 237 in Pleasanton, will hold an Eagle Court of Honor for Ramanathan in April.
Ramanathan, the son of Sridhar Ramanathan and Gina Saldanha, of Livermore. He is a senior at The Quarry Lane School in Dublin, where he was a Bronze and Silver award winner in the National Spanish Honors Exam. He is on the school’s robotics team, which went to the national competition, and has also earned a black belt in karate.
For his Eagle Scout community project, Ramanathan led a group of 25 scouts in constructing and painting picnic benches for the Taylor Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Livermore dedicated to providing camping experiences for children with disabilities. He also raised funds to cover the cost of all the supplies needed to assemble and paint the benches. He raised over $1,500, more than was needed, and donated the extra funds to the Taylor Family Foundation.