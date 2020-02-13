Florence Gordon celebrated her 100th birthday with a family reunion dinner over the weekend, then celebrated again on Tuesday, Feb. 11, sharing cake and ice cream with friends and residents at Rosewood Gardens in Livermore.
She grew up in a small mill town outside of Missoula, Montana, and attended the University of Montana, where met and married a physics student, Frank Gordon, in 1943. Married for 69 years, they had 3 children Marsha, Linette, and Deveny.
The family moved to Livermore in 1952 when the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory was created. Her children all attended Livermore schools and her daughters Marsha and Linette still reside in Livermore.
She is well known to longtime Livermore residents for her work at the Livermore School District. After retirement, she volunteered at the Kaiser gift shop for 10 years.
Over the years, she established the Livermore Play School and volunteered with the PTA, Girl Scouts, and the League of Women Voters.
She now resides at Rosewood Garden’s Memory Care Center.