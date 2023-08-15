Shriram Naidu, a sophomore at Dublin High School (DHS) and a member of Troop 904, has earned his Eagle badge, the highest rank for Scouts BSA members.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, Scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges, demonstrate troop leadership, and complete a public service project.
For his Eagle project, Naidu worked with Jasper Tran, music director at Cottonwood Creek K-8 School in Dublin to design and build three large storage shelves in the band room, consistent with the school decor for instruments and other equipment. He also raised $1,600 to buy materials to build the shelves and organized the efforts of nine other volunteers.
Naidu is the son of Jay Ram Vijayen and Kavitha Danasamy of Dublin.
He has been active in Scouting since joining Pack 930 in third grade. Since joining Troop 904, sponsored by John Knox Presbyterian Church, Naidu has been a patrol leader, assistant senior patrol Leader, and troop guide.
Naidu also swims with the Livermore Aquacowboys and plays saxophone for the school band and Irish Guard at DHS.