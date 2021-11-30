Noah Hugh Marek, a member of Boy Scout Troop 948 in Pleasanton, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
Eagle Scouts must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.
For his Eagle project, Marek raised funds to purchase a stainless-steel mountain bike repair stand and tire pump, which he and his fellow troop members installed at the top of the trail at Augustin Bernal Park on the Pleasanton Ridge.
Marek, the son of Sara and Don Marek of Pleasanton, served as a patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and a camp counselor at the Wente Scout Reservation in Willets, California.
He is a recent graduate of Amador Valley High School, where he was junior class president and on the wrestling team. He was also on the Mr. Amador leadership committee, which volunteers at the George Mark Children’s House in San Leandro.
Upon graduation, he plans to attend UC Santa Barbara.