Aryaditya (Adi) Lankipalle, a member of Troop 998 in Pleasanton, has earned the rank of Eagle, the highest award in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America.
A junior at Amador Valley High School, he is the son of Rajani and Giriprasad Lankipalle of Pleasanton. To be awarded the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a service project.
For his Eagle project, Lankipalle organized a community drive to collect clothing and shoes for an orphanage in India, continuing a family tradition of helping youths in rural, impoverished areas of the world’s second-largest country. More than 50 volunteers spent more than 400 hours collecting, cleaning, and sorting more than 8,500 articles of clothing and pairs of shoes. The donations were packed in more than 100 boxes and given to the Spandana Foundation for shipping.
Lankipalle has been an active leader in his troop, serving as senior patrol leader, patrol leader, and chaplain’s aide, among other positions.
At Amador High, he is a member of the concert and marching bands and a member of DECA and the AVHS Investment Club and DECA, He is also a third-degree black belt and an assistant instructor in Taekwondo, and has received the President’s Service Award for more than 100 hours of volunteer work for three consecutive years.