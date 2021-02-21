Taryn Lambert, a member of Scouts BSA Troop 998G in Pleasanton, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout following a board of review.
Troop 998G is an all-girl troop formed in February 2019, soon after the Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls to join its traditional Scouting program, which was rebranded as Scouts BSA. The troop is led by Scoutmaster Kimberly Carlson and sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #6298, which also sponsors Troop 998 for boys.
Taryn, the daughter of Ed and Kerry Lambert, has served as senior patrol leader, scribe, troop guide, and patrol leader for Troop 998G. For her Eagle project, she led a group of volunteers in hand sewing more than 70 double-layered facemasks for the New Bridge Foundation, a nonprofit addiction-treatment center in Berkeley.
Outside of Scouting, the Amador Valley High School junior and her younger brother, Colin, created “Bears That Care,” a volunteer group that collects and donates toys to Alameda County Court Services for children who are involved in custody hearings. Their mother, Kerry, is a Child Protective Service court officer.