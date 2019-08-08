The Primrose School of Livermore will hold an open house on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, featuring tours of the school and information on their research-informed time-tested Balanced Learning approaches. The Primrose School of Livermore is part of a national system of accredited private preschools that provides early education and childcare experience for children and families. The school serves families from Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, Mt. House and other surrounding towns. The Open House is from 10 a.m. until noon and is free and open to the public.
The Primrose School of Livermore is located at 2901 Las Positas Road, Livermore. Free Parking will be available onsite for attendees use.
For more information, call the school at 925-215-7372 or visit its website at www.PrimroseLivermore.com.