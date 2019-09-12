The Quarry Lane School (QLS) has been ranked as the #5 Best Private K-12 School in California by Niche.com as part of their 2020 Best School Rankings. Quarry Lane also ranked among the top 1% of Best Private K-12 Schools, Best College Prep Private High Schools, and Best High Schools for STEM in America.
Quarry Lane School earned this ranking by scoring highly in many different factors that aim to capture the true quality of the educational experience at the school including, academics, student life, athletics, and testimonials from students, alumni, and parents.
“We are absolutely thrilled to earn this national distinction,” says Dr. Sabri Arac, Head of School at Quarry Lane. “This is a truly a testament of the dedication and excellence that is displayed on our campus every day. I’m so proud of our community of students, staff, and families for this recognition and look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence.”
Founded in 1991, The Quarry Lane School is a private, secular day school that provides an academically rigorous and supportive educational environment for students entering preschool through high school. The school’s ethnically-diverse student body consists of more than 1,000 students at three campuses in Pleasanton and Dublin, guided by a highly qualified, professional and experienced staff of more than 135 teachers.
As the only East Bay private school offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, Quarry Lane School has embraced the IB philosophy and curriculum along with the program standards and practices to provide students with an academically rigorous global education. The school also offers College Preparatory and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) tracks.
To learn more, visit www.quarrylane.org.